Being a great rapper in Ghana depends on good songs and consistency - Kofi Mole

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Hip Hop artiste, Kofi Mole born Edward Kofi Agyemang Amoah has revealed what it takes to make it as a rapper in the Ghanaian music industry.



“Usually making it as a rapper in Ghana depends on your consistency besides the music has to be good,” he disclosed.



“When you record the song make sure you have a good team who have musical ears to know if it’s a good one or not,” he said.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, Kofi Mole said a lot of artistes in Ghana like Sarkodie who do rap music have been successful.



“It’s not easy to make it as a rapper in Ghana but rap music has a great future in this country,” he continued.



He explained, “Because a lot of artistes in Ghana who do rap music have been successful talk about the likes of Sarkodie.



“He’s one of the hardest rappers in Ghana and then he’s always doing great just like Medikal, Joey B and a lot of them,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.