Begging aged actors are not members of actors guild – Bill Asamoah

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actor Bill Asamoah has said that actors and actresses who beg for funds to support them are people who are not members of the actors guild.



In recent times, some aged actors have been seen on social media and national television begging for funds to take care of themselves and their families.



Funds are raised to support these individuals who graced our screens in time past.



However, the trend has become one too many in recent times which has become very worrying.



Speaking to Abeiku Santana in an interview Bill Asamoah indicated that the Actors Guild has its welfare scheme that supports its members.



However, most of the actors who are seen to be begging for support are people who have been adamant about the Association.



They have failed to be registered members and therefore no helping hand can be stretched to them in times of distress.



“Most of my colleagues are overwhelmed by the stardom. When they have the name and are being hailed, they think they are bigger than certain things happening around them. They don’t join the actors guild.



They are not members of the guild but they will always criticize the association. But when they are in distress, we cannot take money from our coffers and give it out to them like that but because they are celebrities, whatever they say is taken hook, line, sinker and we are criticized for not helping our colleagues,” he told Abeiku Santana on Accra-based Utv.