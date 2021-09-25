Before you judge Bobrisky make sure you are perfect - Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ayisha Modi has come to the rescue of Bobrisky following a barrage of criticisms over his looks



• Bobrisky is a Nigerian cross-dresser



• Many have criticized him over his change of identity





Talent manager, Ayisha Modi, has jumped to the defence of popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky.



Born Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju, this young man has grown to become one of the most talked-about personalities in his country over his change of identity.



Also known as "Mummy of Lagos", Bobrisky has faced several backlash and criticism for cross-dressing and also his lavish lifestyle which some Nigerians say has influenced other young men into cross-dressing.



Ayisha Modi, a 'friend' and supporter of Bob, in a recent post sighted by GhanaWeb on her Instagram page, noted that people who judge the cross-dress must make sure that they are "perfect" before condemning his lifestyle.



The post which had an image of Bobrisky in pyjamas read: "To deny people their Human Rights is to challenge their very Humanity. If you don’t stand up for others when their rights are being Trampled, who will stand up for you when it’s your rights they Trample? Before you judge @bobrisky222 , make sure you’re PERFECT ????. If you’re not then shut up ????. You are not wiser than His Maker !!! Message from Ayisha Modi! Posted by @zolla_nie."



Bobrisky who was born a man but prefers to be identified as a woman in May this year announced that he was in Brazil for a body enhancement surgery.



He shared videos of himself in the surgical ward.



He has since been flaunting his new body across his socials following his recovery.





