Before you have children, think about it well – Mercy Johnson-Okojie

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has advised people to be sure before making babies.



The actress took to her Instagram page to narrate how she copes on a daily basis with her four children.



Sharing her ordeal, Mercy Johnson revealed that she toggles between filming on set, and carrying motherly responsibilities before going to bed.



She, however, cautioned that parents should be very certain before venturing into parenthood.



Captioning the video she wrote,



"You know say everything na laff una dey laff, I am serious oooo….



Moms, how is it like for you after work? Are you on team sneak to your room or team lets play and spend time together with small."



Watch the video she shared,



