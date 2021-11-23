Before you blame politicians, check yourself – Patience Nyarko

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Gospel musician Patience Nyarko has said Ghanaians are their own enemies.



She has charged the citizenry to hold themselves accountable first before demanding it from others.



The musician disclosed that God revealed to her that there was a thief within her team. After investigating, it turned out that her Youtube manager was the one.



On Thursday, Patience Nyarko did a live video on her Facebook page warning her detractors to stay out of her way or face her wrath. She also alleged that a YouTube aggregator has squandered her hard-earned money.



In an exclusive interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM’s Anigye Mmere, ‘The Obi Nyane Me’ hit singer explained that the aggregator for her YouTube channel was giving her peanut not knowing she’s earned more than $15,000.



“I gave this aggregator my YouTube channel to manage. He was giving me chicken change. I was very happy not knowing I was earning more than that.”



“I prayed to God for support, and he revealed that someone is owning me in a dream. I told my boss about it. We pushed this person, and he gave me a code to monitor my works. I was surprised. I am even tearing up. People are very wicked. The accumulated money was more than 15,000 dollars. I took my money back. God will judge this person”, Patience Nyarko claimed.



She continued by saying, "sometimes we (the citizens) are our own problems. And that it is not always the case that the government is not doing well."



“We always blame President Akufo-Addo or Ex-President Mahama for our woes. Ask yourself, what are you also doing to your brother or sister? People are duping people. We should blame ourselves.”



“This particular person in this industry. I am sending a strong warning to you. You are not the only insane one around. Sake of the fear of God, I’ve kept my cool.



"You can’t make me your target. No! If there’s an issue around me, you can correct me. It’s okay. But to just target me and rubbish me as if I’m a nobody, who do you think you are ?” Patience Nyarko vented vehemently.



Currently, Patience Nyarko is promoting her latest singles, ‘Madanse’ and ‘He can never lie.’