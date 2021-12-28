Beenie Man denies ever contracting COVID-19, mute on reported arrest

Beenie Man arrested in Ghana



Beenie Man tests positive for COVID-19



Beenie man performs at Bhim Concert



Jamaican dancehall giant, Beenie Man, has reacted to reports that he had contracted COVID-19 at a point.



News emerged yesterday, December 27, 2021, that he had been arrested by National Security operatives days ago for flouting COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to a report by the ghanaweekend.com, Beenie Man upon his arrival in Ghana on December 19, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus and failed to quarantine as required hence his arrest.



In a tweet posted on his official timeline, he dismissed reports of having contracted the virus but failed to address the issue of his arrest or otherwise.



"#Update to my fans who are genuinely reaching out. I have no Covid, never caught covid before, tested NEGATIVE for Covid. Been travelling for the past 6 months Covid free. Fully vaccinated. I guess someone wants me to have Covid," his tweet read in part.



Beenie Man arrived in Ghana weeks back for the 2021 Bhim Concert organized by dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, but he reportedly failed to isolate himself but instead was captured granting interviews.



He performed at the heavily attended Bhim Concert on December 21 at the Grand Arena in Accra.



Ghana was amazing. Love & light to stonebwoy and the #BhimTeam. The Ghanaian Government, Immigration, Health Team, Small Gad, Freedom, the whole team. #Ghana ah the best place inna the world. #BhimConcert21 looking fwd to 2022," he said in a folowup tweet.





