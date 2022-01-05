Beef loading? Medikal replies Keche Joshua after he made mockery of him

Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 January 2022
Source: zionfelix.net
It appears we will be having a new year beef soon.
A seeming beef is loading between Keche Joshua and Medikal.
In a recent video, Joshua mocked Medikal with a line of his rap.
This was after he has said people should take Medikal as a senior—while they are juniors.
But after mimicking Medikal, he ended by saying ‘tweakai’.
Medikal sought clarification in a tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net.
He wrote: “This your video I no de understand, I wan make you explain.”
This your video I no de understand, I wan make you explain. https://t.co/aVkZv4R0Wt— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) January 5, 2022