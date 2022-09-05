'Beef' is the new currency that everybody feeds on - M.anifest

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, has posited that lyrical beef in the industry is the easiest way musicians who indulge in it get attention. This, he added, has witnessed the high rise of battles among musicians.



According to the celebrated musician who was caught up in a beef with Sarkodie back in 2016, the phenomenon, which has its own positive benefits, has witnessed a number of acts jump on beefs to promote their works or brands.



"We've just inherited the world...people really recognize the financial benefit of attention. Attention is the new currency, it is a new drive that everybody feeds on and beef is the easiest way to get attention," M.anifest disclosed.



Speaking on BBC World News, M.anifest noted that he is usually caught up in beefs with institutions rather than his colleagues, adding that it doesn't only occur in the music industry.



"I have beefs with the institutions (laughs)...that is life. It is a lot about different philosophical points of view, always going at each other whether it's in literature, politics, religion etc," he noted.



M.anifest is currently on a world tour dubbed "Madina To The Universe."



Watch the video below:











