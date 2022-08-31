Becca to pursue PhD after bagging overall best student

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After emerging as Overall Best Student at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) graduation, Ghanaian composer Becca has disclosed what her next move will be.



According to the musician at a dinner held for her for coming top, she was going to pursue her PhD soon.



This was after Okyeame Quophi showered in a video shared on Instagram showered her with praises saying, “Congratulations darling, we know you are smart.”



Becca responded “I’m actually going to do my PhD. I need about six years to do it because I can't do that four years thing.”



The songstress at her graduation dinner donned a beautiful white blazer and an inner with some simple jewellery to compliment her looks.



Speaking at the 2022 UPSA graduation ceremony, she stated that anything is possible for anyone who believes and puts their mind to making it work.



The singer further cited that pursuing her education seemed like an impossible task with her occupation and navigating through motherhood.



The award-winning songstress studied communications with a recorded GPA of 3.92.



According to the school, Becca’s academic achievement makes her the best student in the 2022 graduating class and valedictorian.





ADA/BB