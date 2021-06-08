Becca silences naysayers with a loved up video with husband

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife songstress Becca, together with her husband, have shut down rumour mongers with a very sizzling and romantic video which surfaced online on Tuesday, June 8.



A video cited by GhanaWeb captures the couple on a boat cruise with Becca twerking in front of her lovely husband.



One can easily feel the connection between the husband and wife as they enjoyed each others company.



The couple have been rumoured to have their marriage heading to the rocks just after 3 years of marriage.



Both parties have debunked this rumour in their own way, through their posts on social media, either with a lovely caption or a photo of them looking loved up.



Becca got married to Nigerian entrepreneur, Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel, on the 18th of August, 2018 in Accra and have a daughter together.



Watch the loved up video of the couple below;



