Becca proud of her big buttocks, she flaunts them again

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Becca teases fans with her butt after gym video goes viral



Becca serves couple goals with her husband



Becca hits the gym



Ghanaian female composer, Becca, after a gym session has teased social media users with another butt video walking out of the gym with her husband.



In another video that was shared on Instagram by blogger, GHhyper, Becca holding hands with her husband, Dr Sanni Daneil, raised one leg drawing attention to her buttocks.



The ‘African Woman’ crooner also flaunted her flat belly which many believe she has achieved as a result of working out consistently right after having a baby.



Serving couple goals, Becca and Dr Sanni dressed in a fitness wear to complement each other.



This comes after a video that was shared on Instagram on April 13, 2022. Becca in that video, perplexed social media users with a workout video she has shared with her fans.



A caption that accompanied her post read: “Put all excuses aside and remember this: You are capable.”



To prove how capable she was, she displayed different sets of workout routines.



With the camera focused on her as she worked out, one could only pay attention to her buttocks as they shook, and her fans couldn't hold their horses but react.



