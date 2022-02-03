Becca explains what motherhood means to her

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Becca shares new image with fans



Becca describes motherhood as 'magical'



Becca says motherhood fills you with love



Ghanaian award-winning singer, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, better known as Becca has described motherhood as the most amazing thing that ever happened to her.



Becca who has taken a musical break on Thursday, February 3, shared an image of herself looking stunning in an outfit made by Ghanaian designer, Yartel.



The photo that has received several compliments had a caption that detailed Becca's journey as a mother.



She noted that despite the pain and work that comes with caring for one's children, a woman is always 'fueled' to keep going. This she explained shows the strength of every mother.



“Motherhood is magical, it grants you the power to fall in love with someone before ever meeting them. It gives you amazing instincts to look after your cubs. It fuels you in ways you can’t explain to keep you going no matter how exhausted you are. And it expands your heart and fills it with more love than you have ever felt.” #MonthOfLove #BeccaHearts #GIK dress by @yartelgh photography @zikey_photograhy," she wrote.



The Ghanaian songbird who is married to Nigerian entrepreneur and artist manager, Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel, shares a daughter with him.



See Becca's post below:



