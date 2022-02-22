You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 22Article 1475045

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Becca dazzles in new pictures

Ghanaian female artiste, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca, has left netizens in awe after she shared pictures of herself.

In a post shared by the ‘African Woman’ crooner on Twitter, she dazzled in a red bodycon dress which she coordinated with a red bag.

She didn't miss the mark while reminding herself that she was an African woman by letting loose her kinky hair she held in a bun and finalised it with a touch of makeup.

This won't be the first time she has dazzled her fans with stunning pictures of herself.

Meanwhile, in a recent post, Becca described motherhood as the most incredible thing that ever happened to her, when she shared an image on February 3 to encapsulate that.

The photo which has received several compliments had a caption that detailed Becca's journey as a mother.

She noted that despite the pain and work that comes with caring for one's children, a woman is always 'fueled' to keep going. This she explained shows the strength of every mother.





