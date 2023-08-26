Because we’re not patriotic, our music is not reaching the global level that we desire – Guru

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian musician Guru believes Ghanaians should be proud of their rhythms because they are loved all around the world.



Contrary to popular belief, Ghanaian music is creating waves far beyond our borders, according to the musician.



He did, however, concede that we must be patriotic enough to push the music in order to achieve the desired reach.



He added that during the ‘Azonto’ era, Ghanaians were extremely patriotic and actively promoted Ghanaian music, but this was no longer the true.



Speaking exclusively to Dannyfii Abrantie on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Away Bus show, he stated that until we take things seriously and consider the music business as a competition, we will not make an effect.



He asserted that reality is hitting us in the face and making us appear frail.



He claimed that stakeholders and industry participants believed they were doing musicians a favour but failed to see that they were actually selling Ghana.



He told the host that some stakeholders believed they had power and hence intended to punish particular musicians by excluding them from gigs and other events.



Guru went on to say that we have a responsibility to promote Ghana’s flag through our music and compete with other countries.



“As Ghanaians, we must be patriotic.” Our music has not reached the level we desired since we are no longer patriotic. We weren’t always patriotic. It was exceedingly high during the time of Azonto. But I’m not sure what happened to cause that loss of patriotism.



“It got to the point where some people were being selective and trying to bring others down.” In contrast to other nations where artistes are pushed no matter what, individuals in Ghana will attempt all possible means to find fault with what you do and downplay the music.”