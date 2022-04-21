Beautiful baby bump photos that blew minds off

LifeStyle of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s in vogue and appears to have been normalized. Many women, especially celebrities, have been styling up for pregnancy photoshoots with some covering their bellies while others show skin.



The practice was alien to the Ghanaian society for two obvious reasons – morality and superstition. However, the narrative has changed with celebrities damning all the consequences there are and showcasing their baby pumps with pride and excitement.



The morality argument has always been that a lady must be decent hence any act of exposure is a sign that the moral fibre of that individual is corrupt. Those who support this argument would usually castigate the pregnant women who flaunt their baby bumps on social media and question their orientation. But it is clear that some people cannot be bothered by public opinion.



Before she departed to eternity, Nicole Thea, a 24-year-old dancer updated her followers on her pregnancy via social media. The London-based influencer, together with her boyfriend, Global Boga, were not showcasing the pregnancy via photographs, they did so with videos in what appeared to be a reality show.



Aside from announcing her pregnancy with photographs, Barbadian singer, actress, fashion designer, and business mogul, Rihanna has shown up at events in risqué apparel, showing off her bump.



In Ghana, however, baby bump photographs are released to announce to followers the birth of the baby. Although it cannot be said that people have bought into the superstitious argument, Ghanaian celebrities have almost always released their baby bump photographs a month or two after childbirth. The decision to do so has mostly been attributed to privacy and the desire to surprise followers.



Regardless, the release of such photos engendered conversations as it elicited reactions from different quarters. GhanaWeb shares with you some of these photos.



1. Kafui Danku













2. Yvonne Nelson









3. Nana Ama McBrown









4. Tracey Boakye









5. Fella Makafui









6. Kaakie









7. Dela



