Beaches, pubs, nightclubs remain closed – Akufo-Addo

Beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs in Ghana still remain closed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said in an address to the nation on Sunday, August 16.



He told Ghanaians that “beaches, pubs, cinemas and nightclubs still remain closed until further notice”



Similarly, he said, Ghana’s borders still remain closed until further notice.



He said the Ministry of Aviation as well as the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and other stakeholders are liaising to see whether each passenger that arrives in Ghana by air is tested.



Until a report is received on that, he stressed, Ghana’s borders remain closed to passengers.



This is scheduled to be possible by Tuesday, September 1, 2020.



“I want to ensure that we are in a position to test every single passenger that arrives in the country to avoid the spread of the virus. The outcome of that exercise will show us the way, and determine when we can reopen our border by air. I am hoping that by God’s grace, we will be ready to do so by 1st September.



“Until further notice, our borders by air, by land and by sea remain close to human traffic. For stranded Ghana residents stranded abroad, special dispensation will continue to be given for their evacuation back to Ghana where they will be subjected to the mandatory quarantine and safety protocols.”



Regarding the ban placed on the number of persons who can attend conferences, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “The limit on the numbers of person who can attend conferences, workshops and award events, has now been lifted, subject to the maintenance of social distancing amongst participants, fresh air ventilation of the premises and two-hour limit for each session.”









