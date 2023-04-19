Be wary of friends who can't celebrate you publicly - Empress Gifty

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

For years, gospel musician Empress Gifty, whose first marriage collapsed because of fake friends, has dedicated her platform to warning the public of individuals that pose as close confidants.



In her latest advice on Facebook, Empress recorded a video that exposed some of the moves by fake friends.



"Let me tell you something, anyone who can't celebrate you publicly might have spread cheap gossip about you.



"Anyone who fails to appreciate what you do for them by saying thank you is the one who says negative things behind your back. In their minds, they will look stupid once they publicly praise you, and of course, such people are stupid because of their ungratefulness," she disclosed on Wednesday, April 19.



In a January 2019 interview with Foster Romanus, the singer opened up about how some friends contributed to the woes in her marriage with Prophet Elisha Osei.



“There are some of the gospel musicians I confided in who went behind me to destroy me. These people would send information to my ex-husband through different phone numbers. These people have the worst marriages but would go out to spoil your marriage,” she said.







