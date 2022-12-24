Be vigilant with what you eat, drink during this festive season – Kofi Kinaata

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Everyday’ crooner and songwriter, Kofi Kinaata, has cautioned Ghanaians to be careful of what they eat or drink at parties during this yuletide.



“Let us meet at parties to celebrate during this festive season but always remember to be very vigilant,” he advised.



The multiple award-winning musician in an exclusive interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM advised that people must be vigilant when they attend events.



He cautioned “The food or drinks that are served or some mixture that has been done if you don’t know what’s involved be vigilant."



Born Martin King Arthur, Kofi Kinaata insists that people must pay attention to detail this festive season and be inquisitive when served with drinkables.



“If you didn’t open the bottle yourself and they’re serving you with already opened bottle drinks then you have to look sharp because this world is very sweet,” he said sighted by MyNewsGh.com reporter Amansan Krakye.