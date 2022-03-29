Be original – Ambolley tasks dancehall arristes

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Ghanaian muic legend, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley has tasked dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to be original.



According to Ambolley, there’s a big difference between his time and now, because during his time. music was used to educate people about life.



“Our era we used to do music which talks about life so people could learn from it. Those times music was human to human… there’s a big difference between my time and now,” he said.



In an interview with Agyemang Prempeh on Legends show on TV XYZ the 'Walking Down The Street' hitmaker revealed that he feels sorry for current artistes.



“I feel sorry for today's musicians because anyone who wakes up is a dancehall artiste.. they speak patois in their songs which doesn’t make them original.. we can’t take patois away from its origin meanwhile Ghana has its genre too”, he added.



He explained that dancehall music in Ghana will only make it locally and blames DJs for not doing their work well.



