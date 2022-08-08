Be more prayerful now that you're married - Xandy Kamel to Tracey Boakye

Entertainment of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tracey Boakye has been advised by one of her friends to dedicate more time to pray for a successful and sustainable marriage.



Actress Xandy Kamel, barely two weeks after Tracey tied the knot, has offered a piece of friendly advice to the movie producer and actress nicknamed 'East Legon Landlady' on the surest way to sustain her marriage with husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



"She should just let go of some things she did as a single lady and be more prayerful. I know she prays, but she should be more prayerful. It will go a long way in helping her," Xandy said in an interview with blogger, Zionfelix.



She added that already, naysayers who are praying for bad news and the collapse of Tracey's union with Frank have fabricated lies about her German-based Ghanaian husband, with some alleging the bride fully funded her star-dubbed wedding in Kumasi.



"The most annoying spirits are the naysayers and social media users. They have started talking. Some even claim that she (Tracey) solely funded her wedding. Some say her husband is not even in her class.



"This is a man who has lived in Germany for so many years. I know him, he earns good money abroad, so you can't say he isn't a successful man. We don't know the investment made," Xandy mentioned in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below:











Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







