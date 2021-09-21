Be kind to my kids when I'm no more – Joyce Dzidor to Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

Former HIV/AIDS ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has once again caused fear and panic amongst her followers on social media with a post that appears 'suicidal'.



Joyce has disclosed on her Facebook page that she is getting weaker by the minute and fears the worst might happen to her at any given moment.



In an emotional post on Facebook, Joyce has pleaded with Ghanaians to have empathy on her kids when she is no more.



She also pleaded with Ghanaians to take good care of her kids in her absence and not maltreat or stigmatize them.



It can be recalled that Joyce Dzidzor Mensah tested positive for HIV during a live telecast of an interview.



But Joyce who appears emotionally drained following the countless social media trolls she has faced took to Facebook and wrote;



"In September 2007 when I was diagnosed, tears never departed from me... I consoled my mother to stop crying and told her I wasn't bothered about my status.....but when everyone is sleeping deep at night, I'd sneak out to cry out loud...

And when i started educating people on HIV, I encouraged others but always cried in silence after my talk...... i maintained a smiling face so that most people with HIV will derive some strength from me. I have been admitted in the psychiatric hospital in Hamburg on 4 occasions. 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 all in a psychiatric hospital for major depression. Due to my constant admission, My son Prince was taken away from me.



"But now I'm weak......Please be kind to my children when I'm no more. Do not treat them badly for my mistakes God bless you all,"





