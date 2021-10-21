Be careful who you discuss your problems with – Counselor advises

LifeStyle of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

President, College of Counseling & Psychology Rev. Prof. Samuel Dornyo has cautioned people to be mindful of whom they discuss their issues of concern with.



According to him, the best solution is to seek counsel from a professional to help you deal with the situation.



He noted that, quite a number of people have found themselves in worse situations than they already found themselves in because they did not consult professionals for advice.



In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he shared, “This is why we always advise people especially those suffering from emotional trauma to always get a professional counselor who is certified and is able to help and talk you out of whatever it is you are facing back to your normal state.”



He emphasized that the probability of causing the issue to be worse is high if you are not dealing with a licensed, or a professional counselor.



“That is why we always advise people with issues to be careful whom they share their problems with for help because if the person is not trained or certified but talking from his or her own understanding, whatever they tell you might end up worsening your situation. So it is very important to get the right counselor,” he mentioned.



Prof stated that whatever the patient tells the counselor is what will help him or her to find a solution to what they are dealing with.



“We also advise you speak to a professional because they have ample knowledge of whatever they are doing and they know exactly how to help you get a solution to your problem.”



He furthered that for a counselor to solve an issue for their patient, “There must be an assessment and a diagnosis. This will help whoever understand the problem in a different dimension and prescribe some psychological tests to be done and these tests will help them find out what the real problem is so a solution can be found to the problem.”



Prof, however, disclosed that in psychology using human understanding to judge a situation might give wrong results so, “we also have to know the roots of the problem in order to tackle the leaves because we cannot treat the leaves without the roots we have to know the root cause in order to treat it totally,” he said.