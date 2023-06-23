Be careful what you say with friends about your marriage – Piesie Esther cautions

Entertainment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Award-winning gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has cautioned couples to be careful what they say with others about their marriages, admitting that she doesn't involve friends in her marriage.



The famous singer remarked that if a married woman allows her friends to speak about her husband to her, it leads to dislike for the husband due to the negative things they will say about him.



In an interview with Nana Yaa Konadu on TalkLife TV, Piesie stated that as a musician, she is aware of the repercussions of discussing her marriage with friends, and has never given anyone the opportunity to call her and discuss her partner in any way.



The 'Waye Me Yie' hitmaker asserted that once friends are permitted in marriages, they engage in extensive sex-related gossip, including claims of infidelity, which ultimately causes women to hate their own husbands.



"Letting friends into your marriage is not a good idea because they would accuse him of wasting money on side women, which is not helpful. Some people might even say, "Look, Piesie, your husband is wasting money as he manages you," but in reality, he is saving money for the future of the kids.



"When you hear these things, you start to hate your husband, so as for me, I don't do such in my marriage, you won't even get that chance to say anything, I don't do such because I know how I've positioned my life," she stated.



She made use of the opportunity to encourage couples to stick together rather than letting friends get in the way because, in her opinion, when a couple talks about things and shares ideas, God is drawn into the relationship, which helps the couple achieve their marital objectives.



Piesie also urged young individuals looking to get married to thoroughly research their potential spouses before consenting to marry them. She said that although some people conceal their true nature from the start, she suggested that researching a person so thoroughly will help uncover all the warning signs.



"If you're thinking about getting married, make sure the person is someone you can trust to support you, and don't say things like, 'When we get married, he's going to stop his behaviour.' Some people will try to hide who they really are, but a careful examination will help you spot some warning signs," she noted.



Below is the full interview on TalkLife TV:



