Be careful of the people you discuss your marital affairs with – Counsellor

LifeStyle of Friday, 3 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Renowned Counsellor, Kwaku Adumatta, has charged married couples to be mindful of the kind of people they discuss their marriage life with.



According to him, it is wrong for a married man or woman to simply go about discussing their marriage with others.



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, Counsellor Adumatta said, “You’ve got to be very careful if you’re doing that. Your marriage life is your secret and it is sacred so, it should keep as such.”



He emphasized that anything that is secret and sacred, should also be protected hence marriage and whatever goes on in the marriage needs to be protected.



“It’s not everyone you can let in easily, irrespective of who the person is. You need to be careful what you tell them concerning your marriage else, you might end up sending a bad signal about your partner to whoever it is you’re discussing your partner with especially if what you’re saying about your partner is negative,” he said.



The counsellor mentioned that the people you talk to about your marriage are known as third parties, “and they are invited into the marriage by you so care should be taken.



...if care isn’t taken, they will destroy the marriage. To prevent them from doing this or to prevent this from happening avoid involving them in your marriage,” he cautioned.