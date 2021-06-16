Be a success at whatever you do – Knii Lante

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, popularly known as Knii Lante, has urged the general public to deliver perfection at whatever they do as it brings freedom to being oneself.



Speaking with KMJ on the One-on-One Show on Joy Prime, the musician stated that the desire of being free to do whatever he desires made him always wanting to reach the apex in everything he does.



The ‘baby take good care' hitmaker said he overcame constant resistance from his father to stick to just practicing medicine and abandon music by being successful at both time demanding practices.



“There was a lot of resistance from my dad because he wanted to keep me focused academically … but I just decided that whatever I do, the back end is that I should be successful,” the musician said.



Knii Lante also being disciplined as one of the backbones of his success in both the medical profession and the music industry.