Bawumia’s win as NPP flagbearer a good omen for Mahama in 2024 polls – Rex Omar

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Rex Owusu Marfo popularly referred to as Rex Omar in the showbiz industry has touted Dr. Bawumia’s win in the presidential primaries as a good omen.



He told Amansan Krakye on Property FM in Cape Coast that Dr. Bawumia’s perceived lack of credibility will make it easy for former president Mahama to win the 2024 elections.



The music rights activist and staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said they thank God for Bawumia’s win in the presidential primaries.



Rex Omar sarcastically said “If the NPP have voted for Bawumia as their parliamentary candidate we have to thank God for that.



He remarked as MyNewsGh.com observed, “Because most Ghanaians know that Bawumia has no credibility so it’s even good for us in the NDC”.



Many people have predicted an interesting contest in the 2024 elections as both the NPP and NDC have settled on candidates from the northern part of Ghana.