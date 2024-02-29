Bawumia is one of the most prolific vice presidents we’ve ever had - Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is “one of the most prolific vice presidents we’ve ever had,” actor Prince David Osei has said.



He challenged anyone who thinks otherwise to consider vice presidents from recent Ghanaian political history, "Kow Nkensen Arkaah, Prof John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramini Mahama," asking: “Which of them made any impact, did any initiative, as a vice president? None of them.”



On the other hand, he contrasted, “One can point to digitalisation, knowing that His Excellency Dr Bawumia did it and it’s helped”.



He cited the National Identification Authority's (NIA) Ghana Card as an innovation which has helped stem crime. He called it “a landmark” achievement by Dr Bawumia, despite the tireless work of naysayers.



“Right now, we’re able to curb crime. All your information is available on the [Ghana] card… so they can track you down,” Prince David explained, stressing: “It’s helping fight crime.”



The movie star again pointed to the convenience of “sitting home” and buying electric power, keeping one off the road and out of queues.



Prince David, guesting on Accra 100.5 FM's midmorning programme, Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, cited interoperability on mobile money (Momo) services, too.



“It’s making life easy. I can sit here and send you money in seconds, whether Vodafone, AT, or whatever. I can send money to my bank account. These are modalities and things that make life comfortable,” he noted, bringing up the ease of getting a passport “right now,” also.



In the health sector, he underlined “drone technology, taking medicine all over the place,” etc.



The movie producer and director, therefore, asserted if Dr Bawumia could do the above, with limited power, as the second-in-command, there was no telling what more he could accomplish “as the main boss, driving the car,” as it were, the Republic of Ghana.



“If you give such a person the opportunity, he’ll do more,” Prince David declared, asking voters to favour Vice President Bawumia.



Prince David Osei campaigned for Dr Bawumia's boss, President Akufo-Addo in 2020, while he sought a second term in office. However, in 2022, judging from Ghana's economic woes, Prince David opined Nana Akufo-Addo was sleeping on duty. He also threatened to stage a demonstration in that same vein.



As Ghana decides on a president on Saturday, December 7, the NPP hopes to make history as the first political power to break the eight-year or two-term cycle. Meanwhile, leading the main opposition National Democratic Congress's (NDC) charge is former President John Dramani Mahama.