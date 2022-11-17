Bawumia is now an economic 'Ay Poyoo' no longer a 'Wizkid' – NDC MP

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia does not merit the title of an ‘economic Wizkid,’ which label he was given for his economic lectures whiles in opposition.



Given the current headwinds that the economy is facing, he must at best be called an 'economic Ay Poyoo' according to National Democratic Congress, NDC, Member of Parliament for Tamale Central.



Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed opted to use the literal comparison of musicians to press home his point when he explained that the Wizkid label Bawumia had long enjoyed was not merited.



Ay Poyoo, who the MP repeatedly referred to as Poyooyo is an unorthodox musician who is famed for featuring dressed-up goats in his music videos. While Wizkid is the Nigerian afrobeat giant with global appeal.



“Poyooyo is a musician and I am a fan of him. And for those who know, I have been posting his things. And if you compare Poyooyo and Wizkid, Wizkid is an international musician,” Murtala emphasized on the November 16 edition of TV3’s New Day programme.



“So, in the scheme of things, Wizkid is higher than Poyooyo. So, what I am saying is Dr. Bawumia, when his wife described him as an economic Wizkid, he is no longer an economic Wizkid, he is an economic Poyooyo. It is not derogatory… he is economic Poyooyo, no apologies,” he stressed.



To fend off protests by the New Patriotic Party, NPP, rep on the programme, Murtala explained how Bawumia has rather made it a point to always mock ‘senior brother’ John Dramani Mahama instead of according to him respect as is embedded in northern culture and tradition.



“Let’s talk about the north, the last time I checked, John Dramani Mahama is the senior brother of Dr. Bawumia, he misses no opportunity to mock him (Mahama), to the extent that in the presence of the Chief Imam… Dr. Bawumia mocked him,” he stressed.



Bawumia in his capacity as head of the Economic Management Team has come under pressure amid an economic crisis the government is facing. Calls for his dismissal along with embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have grown over the last few months.



SARA/PEN