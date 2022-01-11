Bawumia elates crowd with dance moves at wedding of Hawa Koomson’s son

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia became the centre of attraction at the wedding of Awutu Senya East MP, Hawa Koomson’s son with his dance moves.



Madam Koomson’s son, Ato, married his sweetheart, Jasmine Akortus, in a glamorous ceremony on Saturday, January 8, 2021.



This follows their traditional wedding ceremony which took place on New Year’s eve at a private venue in Accra.



Amid the joyous moment, Dr Bawumia took to the floor to dance with Jasmine.



Basking in the euphoria, the duo danced to Nigeria artiste, Teni’s Case track to the admiration of guests.



The MC who was impressed with their act called on all interested parties to join in the dance.



Watch the video below for more:



