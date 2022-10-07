Bawumia@59: The kids and I are proud of your commitment to us and Ghana - Samira

Entertainment of Friday, 7 October 2022

Ghana's Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, is best known for her annual love messages to her husband, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on the occasion of his birthday.



This year wasn't an exception as Madam Samira, in a special message to her sweetheart, commended him for his dedication to the family and the nation at large.



The proud wife also offered special prayers to Allah, calling for a long life for her husband of 18 years.



"Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation," the wife of the Vice President caption a photo of herself and her husband.



Mr Bawumia, on October 7, 2022, marked his 59th birthday anniversary, witnessing hundreds of well wishes from family, government officials, loved ones, and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).





Read the post below:





