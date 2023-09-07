Basketmouth is impeding my growth in the comedy industry – Destalker

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Stand-up comedian Oghenekowhoyan Onaibe Desmond, also known as Destalker has claimed that senior colleague comedian Bright Okocha better known as Basketmouth is impeding his advancement in the comedy industry.



The comic made this statement during the most recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, which is co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, widely known as Nedu.



Destalker claimed that in the past, some potential sponsors had rejected him after bringing up his senior colleagues.



He questioned why, despite winning the Best Comedian award for five years, he has not been able to secure sponsors for his performances.



He said: “How can I win best comedian for five years, I do show, no sponsor? I wrote proposals, there are companies that agreed to come in, but they would say, ‘Okay, I will talk to some of your senior colleagues.’ That is my problem.



“Somebody called me one day and said, ‘What do you have with Basketmouth?’ I said nothing and he said go and beg him."



On allegations that he is using voodoo, Destalker said, “When Akpororo dey hot, I believe say he was using something. Everybody wants to be successful. Your dream is to become successful. Now, do you know some people’s dream is to make sure you are not successful?”