Basketmouth fumes as fans point out his ‘striking resemblance’ with a dog

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian comedian and actor, Bright Okpocha is popularly known as Basketmouth has taken to social media to react after some fans compared his facial look to a dog.



A picture of a dog was shared on Twitter and users hilariously claimed the animal had a striking resemblance with Basketmouth.



Upon sighting the viral meme, the 43-year-old comedian expressed his displeasure at the photo.



In his tweet, he rained curses at the originator and threatened to deal with the person.



Basketmouth wrote,



“The hater that did this will not find peace.I’m coming for you, lemme find fuel 1st… max 2 months. You’re mine”



Read the tweets below;



