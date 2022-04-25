Banky W explains why Brymo, Tiwa Savage were not signed on his record label

Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: notjustok.com

Nigerian singer, music executive, and politician, Banky W, revealed that he had been interested in signing musicians Tiwa Savage and Brymo but he could not do so as a result of a particular reason.



The singer in an interview with media personality Ebuka explained that he did not have the resources at that time to sign the two talented acts.



According to him, it wasn't the case that he did not believe in their talents but as at that time, EME did not have the resources to bring the two acts onboard.



“You know who else I wanted to sign? I wanted to sign Brymo. The first time Segun and I had heard Brymo's music was like 'Yo, this guy is dope. And I think we even got in touch.



When we were looking at the account and the money that we had we decided to say "Yo, I can't do this at this time. And I think for Tiwa, I think she has made a joke that she came to us. It was not from a standpoint of not believing in her. When an artist is successful, it is the artiste's credit. When an artiste does not become successful, it is the label's fault,” he stated.



