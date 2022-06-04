Bafowaa: The radical afro, R&B artiste with a new sound and vibe

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: Bafowaa, Contributor

Emerging American-Ghanaian independent recording artist, Bafowaa is known for her fierce, resilient, and powerful vocal offering influenced by the likes of Whitney Houston and Maria Carey.



In 2019, Bafowaa, who has been in the States since she was 6, made the conscious decision to return to her homeland of Ghana.



With the release of her first two singles “Fam Pin” and “Chaskele”, she is switching things up sonically with the distinct vocal style which is highly influenced by Western culture fused with the African vibe.



Artists like Angèlique Kidjo, Sho Madjozi, Sungi Mlengeya, Amaarae, and Aša, have continued to take the world by storm in the last 10 years, and there’s no shortage of up-and-comers ready to follow their footsteps or create their paths.



Joining voices with the myriads of female artists who continue to put African music on the map is Wendy Bafowaa Hanson, known professionally as Bafowaa moved back to Ghana in 2019.



In talking more about herself she revealed, “My sound is like a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B — just anything with a vibe. I feel like I’m bringing a new style to our music here in Ghana.



I feel like most of the girls do a one-way type of music, but I’m bringing different dimensions. I’m a rapper too. Just adding different elements to my music and making an impact across Africa, particularly Ghana hopefully.



She further stated, “I love most of the male artists, I love King Promise and KiDi. But, the female artist that I am more gravitated toward is the late Ebony. I love her and Gyakie too.



As she readies to serenade us with an upcoming EP soon, Bafowaa expounded, “This EP is different from my last one. Though we haven’t come up with a title yet, the title we think we want is Games People Play.



