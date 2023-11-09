'Bad' Ken Agyapong did the Lord's work by collapsing Cecilia Marfo's church - Afia Schwar

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 November 2023

Socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has celebrated Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong for his crusade against persons he tagged 'false people of God,' years back.



She was specifically appreciative of Ken's efforts because it led to the collapse of a church run by gospel musician Cecilia Marfo.



Marfo, in a recent interview shared the harrowing experience of how her church which used to be populated with over 400 members has diminished to a paltry 40 members.



She blamed the near-collapse state of her church on Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, and fellow gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, for their issues with her that led to some of her members not attending her church.



But in a video by Afia Schwar sighted by GhanaWeb, the Afia Schwarzenegger insists that Kennedy Agaypong despite his failings did the Lord's work by exposing fake pastors whiles opening the eyes of Ghanaians to the danger of their trade.



"Kennedy Agyapong has done a lot of things that cannot be justified. But if it took Kennedy Agyapong to collapse Cecilia Marfo’s church, he did the work of God.



"Just because he is not a good person, doesn’t mean his name should be sullied anyhow. He did the work of God by dismantling Cecilia’s church in particular, you may ask why," she said.



In speaking to some of the dangers of Marfo's practices, she stated: "I am the genesis of church exposes in Ghana, as far back as 2012/2013 when I used to be attacked.



"Spitting into mouths of congregants. Giving sick people bread as medicine," were some of the crimes ongoing at Marfo's church. "If Ken hadn’t started the crusade, disease outbreaks would have been recorded," she submitted.







Cecilia Marfo weeps uncontrollably in TV interview on church collapse



While narrating her ordeal, Cecilia Marfo was crying uncontrollably as she attributed it to the pains she had gone through due to the state of her church.



Speaking in an interview with JoyPrime TV on the Prime Morning show monitored by GhanaWeb, Cecilia Marfo noted that she has forgiven all the people whose inactions affected her ministry but believes God will deal with them at the right time.



This is how the conversation ensued between Cecilia Marfo and the host of the program, Rosely Felli:



Rosely Felli: There was a time when Kennedy Agyapong was criticizing some gospel musicians, some people said it affected their church, were you also affected?



Cecilia Marfo: What they have done to me, God will fight for me. I had over 400 church members. If I tell you it's left with 40, would you believe it? Sometimes, when I think about the church I cry and I know everyone will be held accountable by God,” [afterward, she bowed down her head and started weeping uncontrollably].



Roselyn Felli: What Diana did pained you because she was like a sister to you, right?



Cecilia Marfo: When my sister Diana Asamoah invited me to her programme, I attended, but God told me to keep quiet because I am not the one to judge. The people who have repented through my songs are more than my church members. I have controlled myself but the way I think about the church is worrying and I know God has been good to me. The Bible says we should let things go. It is past but she is my sister. As believers, we should be wary of certain things that we do.



Background



It will be recalled that Diana Asamoah described Cecilia Marfo as someone who is immature in Christ due to her high tone when she is ministering.



“Cecilia is yet to mature in God but I believe by the grace of God, through guidance and counselling, she is growing,” said Diana Asamoah,” she stated in an interview with Zionfelix.



Diana added, “The Holy Spirit can be controlled if He is truly working within you. Imagine I start speaking to you right now in tongues, you won’t understand it. When you are mature in Christ, worshipping God is not about preaching or praying at the top of your lungs. It also doesn’t mean that shouting in prayer is not good but let the works of your life depict maturity in God.”



The comment did not sit well with Cecilia Marfo who deemed it disappointing.



SARA with SB/NQQ



