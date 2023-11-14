Baby mama in viral airport scandal received over GHC10,000 worth of items from partner two weeks ago - Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 November 2023

Ayisha Modi has waded into the ongoing controversy between a popular Ghanaian businessman, Smashwan, and his baby mama, Aisha.



Social media witnessed a wild scene when Aisha stormed the Kotoka International Airport to attack Smash and his girlfriend who were preparing to board a plane to South Africa for vacation.



In a video that made rounds on social media, Aisha took their baby along to demand arrears of upkeep money from the man.



She claimed he had abandoned them for about four months without providing any form of upkeep, among other allegations.



The development has since triggered conversations on the internet, with scores of netizens criticizing Smashwan and labelling him a ‘dead-beat’ dad, among others.



However, Ayisha who claims to be a close relative to Smashwan has shared some interesting details about the baby mama.



According to Ayisha Modi, there is a calculated agenda by Aisha to trap Smashwan with their baby.



She labelled the baby mama as ungrateful, adding that Smashwan tried to make something meaningful out of her life while they were dating but she still focused on ‘hookups’, clubbing, and so on.



She said: “Smash took care of Aisha right from when she was pregnant till she gave birth. The baby wasn’t even up to a week old when Aisha started going to clubs and always leaving her behind. If you want evidence, I will drop it. She wants to trap Smash with the baby and that cannot happen. They are no longer together and it was even Aisha who packed out. She said she wanted to go back to her old ways, what didn’t Smash do for Aisha? He buys her expensive shoes and so on. If she likes, she should bring it on.



“Are you the only one whose partner isn’t taking care of your child? Aisha was once managing Smash’s sneaker store, when they were dating. It was her momo account that was used to receive all the payments from the shop. She doesn’t work; she is a pimp and a hookup girl,” Ayisha Modi stated in a TikTok live.



Ayisha Modi said two weeks ago, Smash purchased items worth GHC10,000 and gave her upkeep money of about GHC2,000.



“You’re always on social media badmouthing him when he sent you money just two weeks ago. He bought baby items worth over GH10,000 and gave her GHC2,000 as upkeep money. I have receipts for all of this. The baby was even a mistake, two weeks into his relationship with Smash, she said she was pregnant, all because he said how rich he was. Ask her if she knows her father or even her mother. Ask her about her surname. See how she was even dressed, for a woman who had just given birth,” she added.



Meanwhile, Smashwan has shared details of his chat with Aisha in which receipts of the recent funds he wired to his baby mama and some items purchased for the baby were dated October 16, 2023.



