Baba Sadiq explains hitches during the 3Music Awards

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the 3 Media Network, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has explained reasons behind the technical challenges at the just ended 3Music Awards.



The fifth edition of the 3Music Awards staged for the first time in Ghana’s history a pre-show event before the main event with some shots from the red carpet and some splendid performances. However, due to some technical challenges, the main event which was supposed to follow immediately after the pre-show started a few minutes before 12:00 am.



According to Sadiq, the technical hitches that occurred is “one of the things in production you wouldn’t want to remember” despite all the right things and preparations put in place by the team.



In an interview on Y107.9 FM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’ with Brown Berry, Sadiq Abdulai indicated that a full drive routine was done together with all the performing arts. “Everybody did the drive way run-on Friday night and it was successful. So, we were ready to start on Saturday night only after few touch ups in terms of the setup and stuff like that,” he said.



“Right after the red carpet, we were supposed to have about 10-15 minutes break to get everybody settled and move in for the Black Sherif performance. After the pre-show, everybody was settled for us to kick start.”



‘…We checked in from the OAB and they said we needed to prolong the breaks because we had a problem that needed be solved. They said it was going to take 10 minutes but after the 10 minutes I called again and it was the same story. That was the moment things started happening. I went there to check on things. Just about the time we were ready to start the mixer exploded,” he added.



The CEO of 3 Media Network further revealed that after resolving the issue and halfway through, they encountered another challenge.



“We had a backup plan with a little device that could do eight cameras when we were doing about 13 cameras. The device didn’t quite work out as expected. therefore, the executives at Media General (TV3) came in to support because everybody was taking the heat on Twitter. TV3 requested for one of their transmission devices to be brought in, just when the transmission began, we encountered another problem after the fourth performance,” he added.



Regardless of the long delay and issues with technical challenges, the 3 Music Awards event stood tall and proved its worth to the entertainment industry.