BREAKING: Medikal remanded for five days

Entertainment of Friday, 22 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Medikal was picked up by police on Thursday evening



• He is said to have brandished a gun on social media



• The rapper has been remanded and is to reappear in court in five days



Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as AMG Medikal has been handed a five-day remand sentence by an Accra Court.



The rapper was arrested in the late hours of Thursday, October 21, 2021, by the police for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media.



“Breaking News AMG Medikal remanded for five days,” was how journalist Kofi Adomah Nwanwani announced the decision by the court on his Facebook page around 1:37 PM on Friday.



Medikal’s arrest followed the arrest of dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah and three other persons who have been charged with dissemination of false news, causing fear and panic, and abetment of crime.



Shatta Wale and his accomplices were handed a one-week remand sentence by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday.



Medikal before his arrest was spotted earlier on Thursday, around the Accra Court Complex offering solidarity to Shatta Wale who was then making his first appearance in court.



