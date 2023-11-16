BREAKING: Blogger Sammy Kay arrested

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Celebrity blogger Samuel Dortey Kumah, known in the showbiz space as Sammy Kay finds himself in hot water as he has been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.



According to a statement issued on November 16, 2023, by the Cyber Security Authority, the blogger is in police grips for allegedly publishing sexually explicit material and unlawfully using images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials.



"Reference is made to a publication on some social media platforms, containing sexually explicit material and unlawful use of the images of Cyber Security Authority (CSA) officials by Samuel Dortey Kumah, owner of Sammykaymedia. He has since been arrested and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service," parts of the statement read.



The statement further cautioned the general public on the publication of obscene materials saying: "We wish to categorically state that the tagging of the images to this explicit material is a misrepresentation and of criminal attribution. The CSA dissociates itself from same and admonishes the general public to disregard any such potential criminal misrepresentation."



CSA, in conclusion, affirmed its dedication to fulfilling its mission, working in conjunction with various security sector agencies to protect the digital ecosystem and guarantee the digital safety of the Ghanaian populace.



It said: "The CSA will continue to deliver on its mandate in collaboration with other security sector agencies to protect the digital ecosystem and the digital safety of Ghanaians."



What exactly did Sammy Kay circulate?



While the statement did not explicitly describe the images Sammy Kay shared, checks on his social media platforms revealed that the blogger had issued an apology which was accompanied by a photo of a gentleman in a white T-shirt with the inscription: "National Cyber Security Awareness Programme."



His apology shared on November 15, 2023, at 9.42 am read: "Upon further investigations, we found out this picture above is not the same person in the video circulating yesterday on Twitter.



"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the post we initially made and we deeply regret our actions in pairing this picture with Abena Korkor’s picture."



The Abena Korkor factor



On Wednesday, November 15, a sexually explicit video emerged online. In the said video which went viral on Twitter, a man was seen naked masturbating. At the top right corner of the same video was an unidentified woman who was equally masturbating sending the indication the two who were away from each other were having phone sex.



Some tweeps, without evidence, alleged that the video was released by Abena Korkor, citing a threat she issued after her bedroom video emerged online earlier. Abena had threatened to release adult videos of two persons she accused of leaking her video.



A Plus shoots down claims



Amidst the controversy and widespread condemnation directed at the individual featured in a video and the 'associated photograph,' musician, satirist, and politician Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) vehemently refuted the assertion that the two individuals were one and the same.



"I don't know if he has undergone cosmetic surgery recently because the person in the viral video and my friend are two totally different people," his post read.



