Entertainment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 winners

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards witnessed rapper Kendrick Lamar sweep six awards, followed by Drake, who won three.

This year's BET Hip Hop Awards, which celebrates black culture, went down in Atlanta and was hosted by American rapper, Fat Joe.

Rapper Benjamin Epp, from France, emerged winner of the Best International Flow category, beating the likes of Black Sherif from Ghana, Blxckie, Central Cee, Haviah Mighty, Knucks, Le Juiice, Nadia Nakai, Tasha & Tracie.

Best Collaboration went to Future's “Wait for You,” which features Drake and Tems.

Check out the winners below:

Best International Flow

WINNER: Benjamin Epps (France)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Blxckie (South Africa)

Central Cee (UK)

Haviah Mighty (Canada)

Knucks (UK)

Le Juiice (France)

Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)


Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky: “D.M.B.”

WINNER: Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

BIA & J. Cole: “London”

Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”


Best Collaboration

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

City Girls ft. Usher: “Good Love”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

Drake ft. 21 Savage: “Jimmy Cooks”

Benny the Butcher & J. Cole: “Johnny P’s Caddy”

WINNER: Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”


Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg & EST Gee

Big Sean & Hit-Boy

Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again

WINNER: EARTHGANG

Styles P & Havoc


Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator


Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Jay-Z

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar






Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free

Teyana Taylor


Song of the Year

WINNER: Latto: “Big Energy”

Hitkidd & Glorilla: “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Jack Harlow: “First Class”

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk: “Hot Shit”

Kodak Black: “Super Gremlin”

Future ft. Drake & Tems: “Wait for You”

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy”


Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto: 777

Drake: Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West: Donda

Future: I Never Liked You

Pusha T: It’s Almost Dry

Nas: King’s Disease II

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers


Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion




Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams


Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

WINNER: Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana


DJ of the Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

WINNER: DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible


Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

WINNER (tie): Caresha Please

Complex

WINNER (tie): Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz


Hustler of the Year

WINNER: 50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion


Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

WINNER (tie): Drake: “Churchill Downs” (Jack Harlow ft. Drake)

J. Cole: “Poke It Out” (Wale ft. J. Cole)

J. Cole: “London” (BIA & J. Cole)

Lil Baby: “Girls Want Girls” (Drake ft. Lil Baby)

Kanye West: “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)

WINNER (tie): Drake: “Wait for You” (Future ft. Drake & Tems)

Jadakiss: “Black Illuminati” (Freddie Gibbs ft. Jadakiss)


Impact Track

WINNER: Lizzo: “About Damn Time”

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys: “City of Gods”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties”

Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Nobody”

Latto: “Pxssy”

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5”

Doja Cat: “Woman”


