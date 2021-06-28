BET Awards 2021: Full list of winners

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Burna Boy has been crowned Best International Act at the 21st BET Awards



• The event was held on June 27



• Other winners include Criss Brown and Cardi B



The 21st BET Awards that took place on June 27, 2021, saw Burna Boy set a record as the first artist to win Best International Act on three consecutive occasions.



The Nigerian won ahead of Aya Nakamura (France), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK), and Youssoupha (France).



During the 2020 edition, he beat competition from Innoss'B (DRC), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Dave (U.K.), Stormzy (U.K.), Ninho (France), and S.Pri Noir (France).



This was after his first in 2019 when he won ahead of Aka (South Africa), Aya Nakamura (France), Dave (UK), Dosseh (France), Giggs (UK), and Mr. Eazi (Nigeria).



The BET Awards is a scheme that honours Black excellence in entertainment and sports.





After Hours - The WeekndBlame It on Baby - DaBabyGood News - Megan Thee StallionHeaux Tales - Jazmine SullivanKing's Disease - NasUngodly Hour - Chloe X HalleBeyoncéH.E.R.Jazmine SullivanJhené AikoSummer WalkerSZA6lackAnderson .PaakChris BrownGiveonTankThe WeekndCardi BCoi LerayDoja CatMegan Thee StallionLattoSaweetieDaBabyDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowLil BabyPop SmokeCoi LerayFlo MilliGiveonJack HarlowLattoPooh ShiestyCardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne -- "Whats Poppin (Remix)"Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby -- "Cry Baby"Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby -- "For the Night"21 Savage & Metro BoominChloe X HalleChris Brown & Young ThugCity GirlsMigosSilk SonicBebe Winans - "In Jesus Name"CeCe Winans - "Never Lost"H.E.R. - "Hold Us Together"Kirk Franklin - "Strong God"Marvin Sapp - "Thank You for It All"Tamela Mann -- "Touch From You"Alicia Keys featuring Khalid -- "So Done"Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper -- "Baby Mama"Bri Steves -- "Anti Queen"Chloe X Halle -- "Baby Girl"Ciara featuring Ester Dean -- "Rooted"SZA -- "Good Days"Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch -- "Rockstar"DJ Khaled featuring Drake -- "Popstar"Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"Lil Baby -- "The Bigger Picture"Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé -- "Savage (Remix)"Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"Cardi B -- "Up"Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion -- "WAP"Chloe X Halle -- "Do It"Chris Brown & Young Thug -- "Go Crazy"Drake featuring Lil Durk -- "Laugh Now Cry Later"Silk Sonic -- "Leave the Door Open"Benny BoomBruno Mars & Florent DéchardCole BennettColin TilleyDave MeyersHype WilliamsAya Nakamura (France)Burna Boy (Nigeria)Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)Emicida (Brazil)Headie One (Uk)Wizkid (Nigeria)Young T & Bugsey (Uk)Youssoupha (France)"Coming 2 America""Judas and the Black Messiah""Ma Rainey's Black Bottom""One Night in Miami""Soul""The United States Vs. Billie Holiday"Andra DayAngela BassettIssa RaeJurnee SmollettViola DavisZendayaAldis HodgeChadwick BosemanDamson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaEddie MurphyLakeith StanfieldAlex R. HibbertEthan HutchisonLonnie ChavisMarsai MartinMichael EppsStorm ReidA'ja WilsonCandace ParkerClaressa ShieldsNaomi OsakaSerena WilliamsSkylar Diggins-SmithKyrie IrvingLebron JamesPatrick MahomesRussell WestbrookRussell WilsonStephen Curry