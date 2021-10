Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

WhiteMoney is the proud recipient of 24-carat gold necklace gifted to him by his adorable fans.



The excited winner of the Big Brother Nigeria Season 6 edition (Shine Ya Eyes) could not keep quiet as he shared the good news during an Instagram live video session where he proceeded to show off the expensive gift item.



The 24-carat gold necklace had his fanbase name, WMG (White Money Geng) encrypted on it.



Watch the video below;