BBNaija star Queen picks Akuapem Poloo over Sarkodie as her favourite Ghanaian musician

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: MzGee Ghana, Contributor

Big Brother Naija season 6 Star Queen Mary Atang has singled out Akuapem Poloo as her favourite Ghanaian Musician.



In an exclusive interview with MzGee on the evening of Tuesday November 9,2021, ahead of her Ghana Tour, Queen revealed that even though she had heard of Rapper Sarkodie and Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale, her favourite is Akuapem Poloo.



She further noted that she is particularly enthralled by Akuapem Poloo’s song “Sexy Poloo” describing it one song she can easily recall.



In her very first interview in Ghana Queen was full of praises for the socialite describing her as “cardi B’ twin sister”.



“I like her vibe, she is very energetic, just like me , so i like her very much”. She further explained.



She however could barely remember any other Ghanaian Musician as she struggled to recall both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale’s names.



Queen further spoke about Ghanaian food she has tried, the jollof war, her quest to venture into active politics and all the controversies surrounding her stay in the Big Brother House.



Watch full interview here:



