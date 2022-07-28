BBNaija's Erica robbed in the UK

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Erica Nledwedim, a former Big Brother Naija housemate has placed a curse while recounting how her money was stolen in the United Kingdom.



According to the television personality, she had gone shopping and was about to pay her bill only to realize her money had been stolen from her bag.



"I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar, I said no I’ll save my cash and I left Harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty,'' she tweeted.



"Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it,” Erica added as she placed a curse on the thief.



“To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police."





Erica was part of the season five edition of the reality TV show. She was disqualified on the 48th day of the show after receiving the last and final strike, an incident that got her traumatized.In an Instagram post, she disclosed how she was able to overcome the trauma.“I thought about it and couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t understand how I had successfully avoided thinking about any of the traumatic experiences that had happened to me in the past one year.“It was a struggle to think back to those moments of fear and sadness but I did. I spoke to Erica, I forgave her, and I applauded her. I promised her she would be proud of herself in a few months and she would be surrounded by so much love.“I’m healed and I’ve come so far! I want to thank God, my loved ones, and my Elites. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you, my management, and all my fellow housemates, thank you. I love you all!” her post at the time read.BB