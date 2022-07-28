BBNaija's Erica robbed in the UK

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 July 2022
Source: mynigeria.com
Erica Nledwedim, a former Big Brother Naija housemate has placed a curse while recounting how her money was stolen in the United Kingdom.
According to the television personality, she had gone shopping and was about to pay her bill only to realize her money had been stolen from her bag.
"I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar, I said no I’ll save my cash and I left Harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty,'' she tweeted.
"Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it,” Erica added as she placed a curse on the thief.
“To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police."
I wanted to buy a particular bag, I heard the new naira price of a dollar I said no I’ll save my cash and I left harrods to enter Zara after queuing to pay, it gets to my turn and my bag is empty????????♀️????— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022
Well, things like this serve as interesting stories for future fun times— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022
and this story is probably entertainment for some right now so at least there’s a bright side to it..
To the person that stole my money, you will never make that amount of money you won’t even make 10% of it in your life till you confess and turn yourself in to the police— Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) July 27, 2022