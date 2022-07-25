You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 25Article 1589594

Entertainment of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

BBNaija S7: I’m a stripper – Chichi opens up

Big Brother Naija "Level Up" housemate, Chichi has opened up about what she does for a living.

The Edo State native who was born and bred in Anambra State said she is a stripper.

She made this known on stage before she was admitted into the house by Ebuka Obi Uchendu and confirmed it again to fellow housemates as she introduced herself.

Chichi was among the 13 housemates who entered the house on Sunday, the second day of the season seven launch.

“I’m an exotic dancer,” she told the crowd, adding, “people see exotic dance as the worst thing to do.”

“I’m an exotic dancer. I know you already know what exotic dancing means …I don’t go from one strip club to another. I have a particular one.

“I hate judgemental people. No one has the right to judge me. Who are you to judge me? I hate people who judge others,” she said.

