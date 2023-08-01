BBNaija: Most CeeC fans are bitter women dumped by men – Alex

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Alex Unusual has alleged that fans of fellow housemate, Ceec are “bitter and vengeful” women dumped by men.



According to her, they refused to check their attitude but rather blame men instead.



She made the comment in a chat with fellow housemate, Pere.



She said: “A lot of CeeC fans are bitter, vengeful people that men left and they refused to reflect on their attitude and chose to blame the man instead.”



DAILY POST recalls that CeeC and Alex traded words during their rehearsal for the first wager task.



The duo were always at loggerheads during the “Double Wahala” season.



CeeC recently vowed that “even in the next 100 years” she still wouldn’t reconcile with Alex.



She said Alex is “someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.”