'BBNaija All Stars' cost us N5.5bn – Organisers

Entertainment of Friday, 6 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

The organizers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have disclosed that the just-ended All-Stars season cost N5.5 billion.



Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, disclosed this at the winner’s prize presentation in Lagos, on Tuesday.



She also revealed that the just concluded season raked in 1.53 billion votes across all voting channels.



One can recall that Ilebaye, a 22-year-old Kogi-born model won the N120 million grand prize of the reality show on Sunday.



She secured 30.08% of the total votes to defeat Mercy Eke who received the second-highest percentage of votes, 23.48%.



In third place was CeeC who received 23.41%, in fourth place was Adekunle who received 12.61%, fifth place- Pere who received 5.82% and finally Cross in sixth place with just 4.60%.



Ilebaye received her prize from the organizers today on Tuesday, October 3, 2023).