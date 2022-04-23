Ayisha Modi sparks liposuction rumours with new 'banging body’

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayisha Modi flaunts curvy body on social media



Ayisha Modi’s ‘new body’ causes a stir online



My initial body mass was 408lbms, Ayisha Modi asserts



Controversial Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, has been shockingly spotted with a curvy body on social media and fans cannot stop discussing it.



Prior to this development, Ayisha who has been living in the United States for a while admitted to spending a lot of money on her weight loss journey.



Earlier, Ayisha Modi claimed that she has spent a whopping sum of $40,000, an equivalent of GHC250, 000 in a bid to lose an overwhelming amount of weight.



Ayisha who looked extremely thin during that particular period disclosed that she was motivated to enroll in a weight loss plan after a visit to the hospital revealed that she had a body mass index of 408, a little over the normal index.



But in a new twist to events, Ayisha has shared a video of herself flaunting her new curvaceous body and fans are wondering how it happened overnight.



In the said video, she was grooving to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Hye woho den’ while shaking her protruding butt.



The post has since attracted several comments from social media users, questioning the sudden change in her physique.



Others have alleged that her abrupt change in body stature could only be as a result of a surgical procedure, BBL Liposuction.



Watch the post and read the comments below:





















