Ayisha Modi's special prayer for Osei Kwame Despite

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kwame Despite celebrates 60th birthday



Ayisha Modi celebrates Despite on Instagram



Ayisha describes Dr Osei Kwame Despite as a 'money man'



Talent manager, Ayisha Modi, on February 3, celebrated Ghanaian businessman, Dr Osei Kwame Despite who turned 60 years.



She prayed to God to cause an increase in every area of the CEO of the Despite Media based on his act of kindness to the less privileged in society.



Dr Osei Kwame on Feburay 2, pulled out one of the biggest donations in his hometown of Wiamoase, Ashanti Region by presenting a whooping GH¢100,000 to widows as well as other items including 500 pieces of African prints, 50 pieces of television sets, 500 bags of rice, 300 bottles of cooking oil, 25 standing fans, 25 burners, 50 kitchen blenders, 25 table-top fridges.



Ayisha better known as 'She Loves Stonebwoy' is among the many who celebrated the successful business mogul on their social media pages.



She described Despite as the 'money man' adding that the 60-year-old man was ageing gracefully.



"60 may not be new 40 or 50, like everybody says, but you redefine 60, making it fabulously all your own. I bless everything that makes you who you are. Happy birthday to a great and wonderful man of our nation Dr Dr Dr bra Kwame Mr the money Man. God bless ur new age Sir," she wrote.



Meanwhile, the celebrant also gifted his sisters, Bee and Mary, two fully-furnished storey buildings in their hometown.



Check out Ayisha's post below:



