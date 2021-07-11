Ayisha Modi celebrates son’s 8th birthday in style

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Earlier this week, Yussif Abass Giwa, son of Ayisha Modi celebrated his 8th birthday in grand style.



He was shown a lot of love and received several good wishes from family, friends, and love ones on social media.



On Saturday, July 10, 2021, a birthday party was held for the “Young king”



Welcoming his guest at the birthday party, the birthday boy held the mic to welcome all the attendees to his party.



There were lots of food and drinks for the kids who came through to celebrate with their friend, Yussif Abass Giwa.



Also, some celebrities such as Beverly Afaglo, KMJ, Jhaybad, Baba spirit, King Jerry, and many others were all present to celebrate with the young man.



Watch the video below:



